Lampard discussed inside Roma; Sousa favourite

Former Chelsea boss Frank Lampard is under consideration at AS Roma.

Roma coach Ivan Juric is already under pressure, just weeks after taking charge following the dismissal of Daniele de Rossi.

La Gazzetta dello Sport says Lampard is a candidate now to succeed Juric.

Roberto Mancini and Claudio Ranieri, a former Roma coach, are also being considered.

But it is Paulo Sousa who is the main option for the Italian giants.

Il Messaggero says Roma have already contacted Sousa, who is currently coach of Shabab Al Ahli.

The Portuguese reportedly has a release clause that would allow him to leave for another post.

