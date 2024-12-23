Roma midfielder Pisilli: Ranieri has brought back enthusiasm and serenity

Roma midfielder Niccolo Pisilli is happy playing for coach Claudio Ranieri.

Pisilli was speaking after Sundays' 5-0 win against Parma.

He said, "He brought back enthusiasm and a lot of serenity. He has a career behind him that speaks for him, and yet he commits himself as if it were his first project."

Pisilli also discussed former coach Daniele de Rossi, who gave him his debut.

He told Cronache di Spogliatoio: "He was special to me, he gave me the chance to play. My first game as a starter in Serie A and to show what my value could be.

"Even though I didn't play much, he would talk to me a lot at every training session: his respect for me reached me there and that is worth more than 1,000 other things."