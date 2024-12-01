Roma coach Ranieri defends Pellegrini amid De Rossi sack claims

Roma coach Claudio Ranieri has defended captain Lorenzo Pellegrini.

Some fans blame the midfielder for the sacking of Daniele de Rossi.

Advertisement Advertisement

But Ranieri insists: “I’ve had two extraordinary goal-scoring midfielders in my career: Lampard and Pellegrini. Many criticise him, but how many midfielders score as many goals as him? I’m here to help Roma and I’ve explained my plan to him.

“He’s begun a development process that he needs. He is a quiet and extroverted lad who suffers more than others in this situation. He didn’t push De Rossi out; the fans must know it. Neither (Bryan) Cristante did it.

" On the contrary, they tried like crazy to make him stay. Fans must know the truth.”