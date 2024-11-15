Ranieri: I'll do it my way; Roma owners know I won't accept interference

New Roma coach Claudio Ranieri has opened the door to Daniele de Rossi eventually returning.

Ranieri was presented to the local press today after signing to the end of the season. The veteran coach will have a say on his successor and during today's media conference, he wouldn't rule out De Rossi returning.

"Before starting I wanted to dot the i's. I had stopped coaching and I'm not saying it because I have to say it. I've had more requests in these months and I've always said no. There were only two cases where I could return to coaching: for Roma or for Cagliari, when something could go wrong. I wanted to look at football from another place. Fate wanted me to come back here. Evidently fate wanted this. I started here as a player and I'll finish here as a manager."

Have they taken your words to heart to set up a club project?

"I speak to his (Dan Friedkin's) face. I told him and he left me speechless for the love he has for this team and this club. I cannot see and travel the world and see this Roma like this. That's why he took me. Now it's up to me with my experience and my way of doing things. I hope to succeed in this mandate. I couldn't say yes and I thank him because he brought me to the parent company. The fans know that if I say A I don't want to prevaricate, I'll do A.

"I spoke to the Friedkin family. And I was direct. They amazed me with their love, believe me. He puts in a lot of money and has no results. Something went wrong. Let's hope things are in the right place now."

What is the best game system?

"Nowadays all the coaches try to make changes during the game to upset the plans. I can't tell you one thing because I would change it along the way. I will change, I will play 3, 4 or 5. I will see game by game. I am first of all a fan. This is why I feel like telling our fans to stay close to us. Playing at home with whistles hurts. I believe in luck if you go and get it, if you sweat. If you insist, in the end luck has to change. I want a united crowd."

What does it mean to be a senior manager? What are your goals as a coach?

"Trying to do my best. I also have rewards for achieving goals. It's logical that I put the achievement of goals. I also did it in the Premier League with Leicester. I'm always positive, right to the end. Even as a player I gave everything on the pitch. I'm the man close to the Friedkins. We do everything together, we'll talk and discuss. Only those who do make mistakes. We'll try to do things but we'll try to do things in the right direction. We'll try to help everyone to ensure that Roma is always in the top positions."

Francesco Totti in Roma? Possible?

"Now we need to think about taking Roma to the top. Then we'll see if Francesco can give us a hand. This doesn't mean Totti is returning to Roma. Be clear."

Requests for the market?

"Let me know the team to talk about the market. Roma has signed many young and valid players. But they must be included in a compact team. Now we must protect the young players who have undergone the various changes that have taken place."

Do you think that some players are not trying as hard as they should over time?

"Don't tell me these things. They have always put their heart into it. They have given their all and we must not boo them. We cannot allow anyone to boo. During the game, stay close to us. Please. Don't boo us. In the end, do what you want."

How did you find the locker room?

"We've spoken and we'll speak. Daniele is a great person so I'll speak to him. The locker room (quarter of the locker room, the one that remains with the various departures)? There's a bit of electroshock but I hope to bring everyone in the same direction."

Why is Roma like this today?

"I don't know. There are a thousand whys but they don't interest me. Now I have to give my best with these players. I don't care about what happened before. From now on I'm the one in charge."

Can Soulè and Dybala play together? And do you promise that we will never see Angelino as a left-back again?

"I promise that Angelino will not play as a full-back. I believe that Dybala and Soulè can play together but I don't promise it."

Do you think there is a void in the club?

"The dressing room is important, not the management. The fewer people I see, the better. Unfortunately in Italy there must be a president. All the foreign owners very little. The family realized that a figure like mine was important anyway. What they told me, I repeat: 'I want to take Roma to high levels. That's why I called you'."

What did you ask the players?

"More or less what I told you. I want the best from you. You have to give me everything. It's not possible to see Roma like this. I don't accept that you go to work with a worried face because you get bored. We chose our profession. We, especially for the people who aren't as lucky as we are, have to have a big smile. With a smile and anger. Only in this way can we get results. Be ambitious."

De Rossi a prospect for the future?

"Honestly now I have been directed by the bench. Now I think about this. I don't feel like I'm misleading anyone. I do this job and then we'll see."

The Dybala case? Did they tell you something?

"I do what I want. It's happened to me in the past. I went home because I played a player that the owners didn't want me to field. I made the Dybala issue clear right away. I choose who I want. He's in another category. He will have my utmost consideration. I would let him play 90 minutes every game, and if he can do it I won't take him off."

When did the Friedkin family call you?

"He called me on Monday morning. The president was waiting for us in London, Florent told me. We're off. Now we have to try to do our best for Roma."

Hummels? Will he play?

"I went to watch a few games and I watched the final against Real. Why shouldn't he play? Let's see. He's of a certain age too, a bit of everything. I choose who makes me win. The good coach is the one who makes the fewest mistakes."