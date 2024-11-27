Ex-Roma coach De Rossi breaks silence: Gasperini best in Italy

Former AS Roma coach Daniele de Rossi says he rates Gian Piero Gasperini as the best in Italy.

De Rossi was speaking at the sixth edition of 'Sport Talk Industry'. While he didn't delve deep into his demise at Roma this season, De Rossi touched on many topics during his speech.

Advertisement Advertisement

He said, "Perhaps the greatest coach in Italy in the last 15 years is Gasperini, who changed the life of a club and a city. It was a team that made the elevator and now it is a big name in Italian football. Now that it has won the Europa League, however, it is more fascinating, but winning a trophy does not change your path.

"You can win the final like Atalanta did, but you can also lose it because of a missed penalty. Even Spalletti, who is a giant coach, is listened to differently after winning the championship in Naples. For me, victory is not fundamental, but I feel that those who win have more weight in terms of attention."

On his first coaching job with SPAL, De Rossi also said: "In the first locker room at SPAL they saw me as an unidentified object and I had to make them understand that I was at their service. At Roma I came in as a flag bearer for the club and was seen almost as a friend by some players, you have to find the right measures and the staff is also important.

"The mental part and the management of the group is very important, then you need football knowledge. If you don't have knowledge the players will immediately baptise you."

- Get breaking football news faster with the new Tribal Football app! Download now on iOS and Android to stay ahead of all the latest transfers and football updates. Download now: App Store, Google Play