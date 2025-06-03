Tribal Football
De Rossi discussed inside Como as Cesc doubts persist

Carlos Volcano
Daniele de Rossi has emerged as an option for Como.

TMW says De Rossi is being discussed inside Como as a potential replacement should Cesc Fabregas leave this summer

While interest from Bayer Leverkusen and Roma has dried, Cesc is now emerging as a candidate for the job at Inter Milan.

Inter coach Simone Inzaghi's position is in doubt with Al-Hilal tabling a massive contract offer over the past week. After Saturday's Champions League final defeat to PSG, Inzaghi's position is clouded with meetings to be held this week with directors.

Should Inzaghi leave, Cesc will be considered as a replacement. And if Como lose the Spaniard, then De Rossi could step in.

De Rossi still has two years on his contract at former club Roma, but now feels ready to return to management.

