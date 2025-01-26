Roma legend De Rossi buys Ostia Mare: Sign Strootman? Totti Jr?

AS Roma great Daniele de Rossi has taken ownership of Osta Mare.

De Rossi has also been named club president of the Serie D club.

"We will not be a branch of Roma," De Rossi at the club's presentation yesterday.

"A colleague of yours told me that he knew that (Kevin) Strootman would arrive tomorrow. I haven't heard from him for months, he's like a brother to me but I've never heard this and, knowing him, he makes me laugh. But not for Ostia Mare... I didn't ask him, if he wanted to for goodness' sake, but all kinds and colors will come out of it.

"But it is right to maintain a certain seriousness and not make it a branch of what has been: this is Ostia Mare, I do not have to bring former Roma players. There are nostalgic and romantic things, but there are young and very strong players in Lazio.

"Cristian Totti? I hadn't thought about it (laughs,). My former teammates have all written to me, having support from them helps. I hadn't thought about Cristian, I know he's in Olbia, he's fine and he's having fun. But we have a sports director and a coach who will choose the right players.

"I've been playing football since I was five years old, today I'm a coach, but I won't be intrusive: I have to respect their roles, the best thing a football man can do is not put them in difficulty. I'll never tell them to take this or that because maybe I saw them being born, as can be the case with Cristian."