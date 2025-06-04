Del Bosque: Why I know Cesc can handle Inter Milan job

Vincente del Bosque insists Como coach Cesc Fabregas can handle the Inter Milan job.

With Simone Inzaghi now leaving Inter for Al-Hilal, the Nerazzurri have entered talks with Cesc about taking charge.

For their part, Como have already identified Daniele de Rossi as a replacement with negotiations moving fast.

In reaction, former Real Madrid and Spain coach Del Bosque told La Gazzetta dello Sport of working with the ex-midfielder: "He always thought of the team as a whole. "

He played in a position where he had great freedom and it seemed to me that he interpreted it as a responsibility, he thought he had to be made available to his teammates, to improve them and make their task or play easier. He was very disciplined and he liked to make others revolve around him."

As for whether Cesc can handle the Inter post, Del Bosque said: "Clearly, without a doubt. Cesc has never been scared in life, and he was called upon to take on big challenges very early on. At Arsenal he had Patrick Vieira, a world champion, in front of him. And in the national team, a generation of phenomena. He has never trembled.

"He left for London at a very young age, accumulating a great deal of experience. And even if it may seem like something relative, the fact that he can speak and communicate in many languages ​​helps a lot. Cesc knows how to move well in very different cultures."