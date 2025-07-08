Tribal Football
REVEALED: Man Utd make cash bid for Real Madrid midfielder Tchouameni

Manchester United have tabled a bumper bid for Real Madrid midfielder Aurelien Tchouameni.

Okdiario's chief pundit Eduardo Inda, when speaking on El Chiringuito last night, revealed United have tabled a cash offer for the France international.

Inda stated:  "An offer has arrived from Manchester United for a player that Xabi Alonso is loving and whose name is Aurélien Tchouaméni.

"The Real Madrid coach believes that he can be much better. He is doing very well at the Club World Cup. They (United) have offered 90 million euros."

The 25 year-old has a deal with Real Madrid to 2028.

