De Rossi: No-one can doubt Gasperini at Roma

Roma great Daniele de Rossi has welcomed the imminent appointment of Gian Piero Gasperini as new coach.

Gasperini announced last week he would be leaving Atalanta and the Giallorossi are now in negotiations with the veteran coach over contract terms.

Advertisement Advertisement

Former Roma captain and coach De Rossi told Sky Italia: “If people start doubting someone like Gasperini, then we can no longer even talk about football.

“With the resources at his disposal, he did incredible things. I hope one day to face him as an opponent.”

Enrique impressed me like no other

De Rossi also admits he's sorry Roma couldn't have supported Luis Enrique more after seeing him lead PSG to Champions League glory on Saturday.

He said, “His strength is his credibility. He believes in his ideas, both football and human, and cares a great deal that different roles are respected.

“He is perhaps the coach who impressed me the most in my career. We got to know each other slowly, I had to spend that summer in Rome because I’d just had surgery on my ear, and so I got to see he was always at the training ground.

“We got to talk and he would tell me his philosophy of the Barcelona B team. He insisted age was not important, the only things that matter are ideas.”