Cassano: Roma hiring Ranieri is just disgusting!

Former AS Roma striker Antonio Cassano has launched a new attack on the club's owners.

Cassano is unimpressed by the hiring of coach Claudio Ranieri after the dismissals of Ivan Juric and Daniele de Rossi already this season.

“The Friedkins don’t understand that the people in Rome aren’t stupid,” Cassano said on the Viva El Football podcast.

“In my opinion, the Friedkin family has made yet another mess. What did they do? Seeing that the environment is poisoned and furious with them, they thought: ‘Since I don’t want to bring in De Rossi, I’ll bring in someone who will calm everyone down.’

“With all due respect to this person, who is a true gentleman, let’s be honest—he himself said he was done. He said: ‘I don’t want to coach anyone anymore.’

“So, they bring in a man who decided to retire and who keeps the fans calm. In fact, what did Ranieri say? He said nice things in favour of the Friedkins, like: ‘Don’t boo us, please, let’s stay united and support us, because we need you. Then, if necessary, boo us at the end.’

“In a place like Rome, what does he do? He brings calm and peace. But Roma needs something else — a coach of a certain calibre, with international experience, a winner with whom you can plan for the future.

“He already spoke like a club executive. What is this? It’s disgusting.

“Friedkins, explain to me what kind of move this is. Just to calm people down? Since I’m not stupid, I know some people will be happy because Ranieri is back, Roman pride and all that…

“But it’s disgusting. You bring in someone who will probably become a club executive next year.”

