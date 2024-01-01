Ranieri: Roma seems like a cold soul, without personality

Ranieri was unimpressed by the sacking of coach Daniele de Rossi last month by the Friedkins.
He said on Radio RAI 1: "Roma seems like a cold soul, without personality. I didn't understand how they behaved with De Rossi: if you confirm him and give him a three-year contract, you're telling the whole world that we're building a new team. At that point you give your young coach time to do his job.
"You can't send him away after four days. For what? Then it means you made a mistake in planning beforehand. Roma lacks a reference figure. You can't blame the Friedkins completely, because they put so much money into it. But they're showing that money alone isn't enough.
"Something is still missing in a club where a reference point is very important. Rome is a very particular place: the fans need to be pampered, helped, encouraged. So instead it seems like there's coldness."