Ranieri: Roma seems like a cold soul, without personality

Former Roma coach Claudio Ranieri has taken aim at the club's owners.

Ranieri was unimpressed by the sacking of coach Daniele de Rossi last month by the Friedkins.

Advertisement Advertisement

He said on Radio RAI 1: "Roma seems like a cold soul, without personality. I didn't understand how they behaved with De Rossi: if you confirm him and give him a three-year contract, you're telling the whole world that we're building a new team. At that point you give your young coach time to do his job.

"You can't send him away after four days. For what? Then it means you made a mistake in planning beforehand. Roma lacks a reference figure. You can't blame the Friedkins completely, because they put so much money into it. But they're showing that money alone isn't enough.

"Something is still missing in a club where a reference point is very important. Rome is a very particular place: the fans need to be pampered, helped, encouraged. So instead it seems like there's coldness."