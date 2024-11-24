Borriello: Confusion at Roma, but Ranieri brings back enthusiasm

Former AS Roma striker Marco Borriello feels there's confusion inside the club.

Claudio Ranieri takes charge of Roma tonight against Napoli after replacing the sacked Ivan Juric last week.

Borriello told Sky Italia: “I expected something more when I was at Roma. I arrived with the Sensi ownership, the following year the ownership changed. I suffered a bit from this situation because I had a long contract, in the first year I did quite well with 17 goals.

"The coach was changed and I lost space, I went out on loan several times. However, I am tied to the Roman environment, I still have several friends like (Daniele) De Rossi.

"I often speak to him, we hugged but we mustn't say anything, his dismissal is a disappointment to everyone, not just the Roma fans. Who more than him can transmit the Roma DNA? It's a bit of a confusing situation, now mister Ranieri has arrived who can put things right. After that, however, we need the players and the good game, let's say he has brought back enthusiasm but now he has to get the points to fix the standings."