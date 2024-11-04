Cosmi: Juric has no chance at Roma; something supernatural happening there!

Former Udinese and Genoa coach Serse Cosmi says Ivan Juric is on a hiding-to-nothing at AS Roma.

Juric, just weeks after replacing the sacked Daniele de Rossi, is under pressure after failing to get Roma back on track.

Advertisement Advertisement

Cosmi said after Roma's defeat to Hellas Verona: "Not just how to get out of this situation. De Rossi didn't really have the chance to make a mistake, he would have needed a few more games and instead the team was immediately put in Juric's hands with comical demands, with a statement in which trophies were asked for.

"This hurt the coach: apart from the fact that no one believed this statement, but then I see Juric as a man who is profoundly alone. Powerless. You see things being done that are independent of how you prepare for matches, yesterday's match was truly an incredible match from certain points of view and today it is really more complicated to find a solution.

"It is not clear who makes the decisions, there is a deafening silence and this is something that hurts Roma fans. When the owners don't speak, everyone talks and gossips."

Cosmi added: "Roma seems to go on the pitch and there is something supernatural that directs it. That leads and determines things. It's a joke to think of leading Roma and its fans like this."

Finally, on the possibility that Claudio Ranieri could succeed Ivan Juric on the Giallorossi bench, Cosmi concluded: "For Ranieri, Roma is a national team, when he says he wouldn't coach a club team he's not referring to Roma, for him Roma is something else. There could be that possibility, but today I wouldn't want to be in the shoes of someone who has to decide something. I couldn't imagine a season already thrown away at the end of October."