De Rossi opens door to Roma return

Daniele de Rossi says he's willing to return to Roma.

De Rossi was sacked as Roma coach earlier this season, but his replacement, Ivan Juric, was dismissed on Sunday.

He is now being linked with a return and De Rossi told TMW: “Never again at Trigoria? I never said that.

“Beyond the dynamics, both as a player and a coach, being dismissed is part of the job.

“That place is like home to me; my father also works there. I’ve spent more time at Trigoria and here than at home. So, just as I’ve returned to Coverciano, I’ll also return to Trigoria.'”