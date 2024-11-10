Tribal Football
Marazzina: Roma owners Friedkins should apologise to De Rossi and rehire him

Carlos Volcano
Former Roma striker Massimo Marazzina says Daniele de Rossi deserves an apology from the club's owners.

Marazzina, now technical director of USL club Sarasota in the US, says the Friedkins should never have sacked De Rossi and replaced him with Ivan Juric.

He told TMW: "I'm probably biased because De Rossi, when I arrived in Rome, was my roommate. It made no sense to send him away after a few days, it was disrespectful. A coach needs time to work, especially when he has so many new players at their first experience in Italy. Even (Gabriel) Batistuta, like many other champions, struggled when he first arrived. For this reason, Daniele's dismissal was completely ill-timed.

"The only one (solution) would be to recall De Rossi, who would return only for the love he feels for Roma. The Giallorossi need an important coach, capable of standing up to the players and the club in general. Now it would be difficult to hire coaches with personality, I'm thinking of (Max) Allegri but I don't know if he would be loved.

"If the Friedkins were to fire Juric, they should publicly apologise to De Rossi, give him back the team and let him work without busting his balls. That way the players would no longer have any excuses."

