Agent: De Rossi always pushed Roma to find space for Bove; Forest didn't feel right

The agent of Roma midfielder Edouardo Bove says he appreciates the Giallorossi support.

The midfielder is on-loan with Fiorentina and now recovering from an on-field cardiac arrest.

Advertisement Advertisement

Diego Tavano told Il Corriere dello Sport: "The Roma supporters loved him unconditionally even after he changed jerseys. Of course, he didn't want to leave, he wanted to become a flag bearer for the Giallorossi team. He emptied his locker and we cried while we were going to the station to catch the train. On the other hand, we knew that the choice was right because Edo always considered Florence a city full of passion.

"It was a particular summer. Having an excellent relationship with (Daniele) De Rossi we always talked. It is no coincidence that I was trying to bring Badé with the mandate of Sevilla: at that time he was Daniele's first choice. He told me that Bove could stay but that he would have a lot of competition. I told him that it had to be the season of consecration, it was important to play consistently. From there began a strong pressure from the former CEO (Lina Souloukou) to take him away. It all culminated on August 30, when they wanted to push me to accept the transfer to Nottingham for 8 million.

"For me there was the shadow of a loan to Olympiacos from Nottingham and then I considered that value low. We fought, I reassured her: I would find a solution more pleasing to everyone, which would have made the club earn more. This solution for us was only Fiorentina. De Rossi, however, has always advised the club to give Edo with the possibility of returning."