Tribal Football
Most Read
Serie A return (& Man Utd reunion) lined up for Pogba
Cristiano Ronaldo eyes shock Real Madrid return
REVEALED: Five players on Man Utd shortlist to replace Real Madrid target Fernandes
Man United name Antony price tag ahead of summer overhaul

Wolves hold De Rossi talks

Paul Vegas
Wolves hold De Rossi talks
Wolves hold De Rossi talksAction Plus
Former AS Roma coach Daniele de Rossi is being linked with Wolves.

Vitor Pereira moved to Wolves in December, replacing Gary O'Neil. His contract runs to 2026.

Advertisement
Advertisement

However, Wolves could replace Pereira this summer, with the team sitting just above the relegation zone.

La Gazzetta dello Sport says Wolves management has De Rossi on their wish list for next season.

The parties have reportedly met more than once to discuss the move. De Rossi is said to be keen to work in the Premier League.

Mentions
Premier LeagueDe Rossi DanieleWolvesAS RomaSerie AFootball Transfers
Related Articles
The Insider - Rudy Galetti: Liverpool, Spurs join Tah battle; Man City target Reijnders; Real Madrid pressure Huijsen
Serie A option emerges for Chelsea loanee Sancho
Roma loanee Saelemaekers attracting Newcastle, Forest interest