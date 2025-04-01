Wolves hold De Rossi talks

Former AS Roma coach Daniele de Rossi is being linked with Wolves.

Vitor Pereira moved to Wolves in December, replacing Gary O'Neil. His contract runs to 2026.

However, Wolves could replace Pereira this summer, with the team sitting just above the relegation zone.

La Gazzetta dello Sport says Wolves management has De Rossi on their wish list for next season.

The parties have reportedly met more than once to discuss the move. De Rossi is said to be keen to work in the Premier League.