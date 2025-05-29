Chaos! Palladino quits as Sarri, De Rossi battle for Fiorentina job

Raffaele Palladino has offered his resignation to Fiorentina's board.

Palladino sought to quit in the late hours of Wednesday evening, tendering his resignation.

TMW says tension with directors Daniele Prade and Roberto Goretti has been at the centre of Palladino's unhappiness, though interest from other clubs could have forced the move.

Atalanta, where Gian Piero Gasperini is considering his options, and Lazio, with Marco Baroni under pressure, are said to have been in contact with Palladino.

In terms of a replacement, the Fiorentina support are rallying for Maurizio Sarri to be appointed, though Prade is said to favour

Daniele de Rossi.

For the moment, Fiorentina are considering their next move - both publicly and behind closed doors - with Palladino's decision plunging the club into chaos.