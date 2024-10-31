Tribal Football
SNAPPED: Roma ultras hang new protest banner outside Trigoria HQ
Roma ultras have made their feelings clear after leaving a banner outside the Trigoria sports centre.

Roma fans are set to boycott their clash with Torino at the Olimpico in protest against the the club's owners.

There remains anger over the treatment and sacking of former coach Daniele de Rossi.

Roma were hammered 5-1 by Fiorentina last weekend.

The banner reads: "Club of clowns, team of slackers, pack your bags... get the f*** out!!!"

 

