Ange Postecoglou offered rapid Premier League return after Tottenham sack

Brentford reportedly considered a move for Ange Postecoglou after Thomas Frank moved in the opposite direction to replace him at Tottenham.

The 59-year-old was sacked by Spurs for his side’s dismal domestic form despite ending their 17-year trophy drought with a 1-0 win over Man United in the Europa League final.

Tottenham decided former Brentford boss Thomas Frank was the perfect man to replace Postecoglou, luring him from West London to North.

Per The Athletic, Brentford considering a move for the Australian after Frank moved in the opposite direction but ultimately hired Keith Andrews instead.

Andrews was a set-piece coach under Frank and his new job will be his first as manager at any level.