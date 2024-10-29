Tribal Football
Roma legend Giannini: Don't blame Juric

Carlos Volcano
Roma legend Giannini: Don't blame Juric
Roma legend Giuseppe Giannini says coach Ivan Juric isn't to blame for the club's crisis.

Juric has failed to get the team back on the rails after replacing sacked predecessor Daniele de Rossi.

But Giannini told Adnkronos: “There are various sectors: the club, the staff members and the players.

“I am not saying that the dressing room is against Juric, but players must necessarily do something more when things don’t go well.

“I don’t know if it’s time for a change. We’ve seen several sudden twists, and nobody expected De Rossi to be sacked, so I don’t know what will happen. Right now, even (Pep) Guardiola would struggle at Roma.”

