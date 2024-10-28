Tribal Football
Most Read
Trippier granted time away from Newcastle
Xavi and son drop Man Utd hint
Ten Hag fumes as Man Utd defeated at West Ham: Unfair and unjust
SACKED! Ten Hag axed as Man Utd manager after club’s worst start to Prem season

AC Milan great Boban: Roma does not deserve these American owners!

Carlos Volcano
AC Milan great Boban: Roma does not deserve these American owners!
AC Milan great Boban: Roma does not deserve these American owners!Action Plus
AC Milan great Zvonimir Boban has slammed AS Roma's owners after the team's thrashing by Fiorentina.

The Viola hammered Roma 5-1 on Sunday, as coach Ivan Juric continues to struggle to get the team to perform after replacing sacked predecessor Daniele de Rossi.

Advertisement
Advertisement

In response, Boban pointed the finger of blame squarely at the Friedkins for their management of the club.

He told Sky Italia: "It is a disrespectful management of the history of Roma.

"(Francesco) Totti was not given time to grow. De Rossi was burned as if he were a zero.

"But who are you? This Americanization does not respect the values ​​of Italian football. Roma is a great club."

Mentions
Serie ADe Rossi DanieleBoban ZvonimirAS RomaAC MilanFiorentina
Related Articles
Roma captain Pellegrini fronts media after Fiorentina thrashing: No excuses; we all SUCKED!
Roma coach Juric on Fiorentina thrashing: Everything went wrong
Palladino discusses tactical shift after Fiorentina thumping of Roma