AC Milan great Boban: Roma does not deserve these American owners!

AC Milan great Zvonimir Boban has slammed AS Roma's owners after the team's thrashing by Fiorentina.

The Viola hammered Roma 5-1 on Sunday, as coach Ivan Juric continues to struggle to get the team to perform after replacing sacked predecessor Daniele de Rossi.

In response, Boban pointed the finger of blame squarely at the Friedkins for their management of the club.

He told Sky Italia: "It is a disrespectful management of the history of Roma.

"(Francesco) Totti was not given time to grow. De Rossi was burned as if he were a zero.

"But who are you? This Americanization does not respect the values ​​of Italian football. Roma is a great club."