Chelsea midfielder Enzo delivers surgery update
UFF president defends Liverpool striker Nunez and teammates as CONMEBOL announce investigation
Liverpool striker Nunez risks major international ban
Liverpool seek Nunez talks before making public Copa reaction
WATCH: Liverpool striker Nunez attacks Colombian fans as Copa tie ends in chaos
Real Madrid ace Vinicius Jr apologises to Brazil fans after Copa exit
Ex-Liverpool star Suarez blasts Fulham attacker Pereira: Show more respect!
Fulham attacker Pereira defends 'provocation' after Uruguayan anger
Endrick: Now I think about Real Madrid
Fulham midfielder Pereira: Paqueta told us he's speaking with Flamengo
Uruguay coach Bielsa: Football is DYING; it's less and less attractive
Ex-Liverpool, Barcelona star Suarez: My football flame is going out
Barcelona scouting Uruguay winger Araujo at Copa America
Inter Milan do not expect to see Buchanan until 2025
Aston Villa's Emi Martinez has not been named in the Olympics squad for Argentina
Paraguay coach Garnero: It's difficult to accept Vinicius Jr's behaviour
Real Madrid attacker Vinicius Jr delighted with 2-goal display in Brazil win
Palace defender Richards full of praise for Ream amid Fulham doubts
Argentina coach Scaloni explains holding back Man Utd winger Garnacho
Inter Milan vice-president Zanetti: Normal that big teams notice Lautaro
Uruguay boss Bielsa defends Nunez over Liverpool form
Aston Villa striker Duran pushed about Chelsea move
Neymar: Real Madrid attacker Rodrygo more important for Brazil than Vini Jr
Mexico coach Lozano delays final ruling on Edson Alvarez injury
West Ham attacker Paqueta convinced by Brazil's Copa America chances
Real Madrid attacker Rodrygo: I should've done better last season
Araujo refuses to commit to Barcelona after being asked TWICE
West Ham concern as Alvarez forced off for Mexico
Argentina coach Scaloni has good news for Man Utd winger Garnacho
