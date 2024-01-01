Ex-Liverpool, Barcelona star Suarez: My football flame is going out

Former Liverpool and Barcelona star Luis Suarez admits his career is coming to an end.

Currently with Uruguay at the Copa America, Suarez is now with Inter Miami in the MLS.

He told AUF: "I'm enjoying every moment very much, it's something that with my age, as you get older, you enjoy it more and more, both by playing a lot and by playing little, because you know that that flame that burns towards football is going out."

In this Copa America, Suarez is no longer an undisputed starter and he is aware of it: "I'm one more, you've already seen it.

"Playing or not playing, I'm happy with the role I'm having and I try to help in every way possible. If I don't have to play, that's fine because it will mean that Uruguay will be fine and that my contribution isn't needed.

"If it's needed, I'll be there because I hope to write another chapter for the national team. I try to help in everything I can instead of Darwin (Núñez), at his age. Today, being in that place must be a motivation for him."