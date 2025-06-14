Premier League ready to rival Man United in Douglas Luiz pursuit

Leeds United are reportedly ready to rival Man United in the race to bring Juventus midfeidler Douglas Luiz back to the Premier League.

The newly promoted side are readying an ambitious offer for the 27-year-old just one season after he left Aston Villa for Juventus.

According to GiveMeSport, the Italian giants have placed a £30 million price tag on Luiz and are keen to see him leave following an underwhelming season.

Ruben Amorim is also interested in bringing the Brazilian back to England as he seeks to build the Man United squad in his image.

Luiz’s signing would mark a major coup for Leeds as they seek to avoid the fate of all three of 2024-25’s promoted sides next season.