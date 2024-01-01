Fernandez could become Chelsea's vice captain despite controversy

After being handed the armband by Reece James during pre-season defeat to Real Madrid, Enzo Fernandez could become the vice captain of Chelsea ahead of the new season.

New Chelsea boss Enzo Maresca is set to name the midfielder as the vice-captain despite his involvement in the Argentina racism scandal which did not do the player any favours.

Videos emerged of the Argentina players singing a racist and homophobic song after their Copa America triumph last month which involved Fernandez amongst the group.

After apologising for the incident, the playmaker faces a FIFA investigation despite Maresca believing the case to be closed by many of the Chelsea players.

The clubs tour visited North Carolina this month where they faced European champions Real Madrid in which Reece James handed Fernandez the armband once he left the pitch in their 2-1 defeat.

Maresca spoke about the incident and how it was a sign of respect.

“He's one of the important players.”

“To be honest, I think when we changed Reece, he gave the 'bracelet' to Enzo and this shows how Enzo is respected inside the squad. I think it's quite clear.”

If he does become a vice captain then it is true that the controversy is over according to the Chelsea players, although many still believe it should be investigated and the player should be punished.