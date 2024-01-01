Argentine president Milei sacks Minister after Messi apology demanded; Chelsea midfielder Enzo receives official support

Argentine president Javier Milei has sacked Julio Garro, his Undersecretary of Sports, after the latter's demand that Argentina's players apologise for their Copa America celebrations this week.

Chelsea midfielder Enzo Fernandez posted a video to social media of Argentina's players singing a song aimed at their World Cup rivals France, taking aim at the make-up of the Les Bleus squad.

Advertisement Advertisement

The Argentines sung how French players are "from Angola" or have a "Nigerian" mother and a "Cameroonian" father.

In reaction, Chelsea defender Wesley Fofana posted to X: "Football in 2024: uninhibited racism". It then emerged that Fofana, Axel Disasi and Malo Gusto had all unfollowed Enzo on Instagram.

Since then, Garro had demanded an apology from Argentina captain Lionel Messi, who was absent from the video.

“The captain of the national team must apologise for this affair, just like the president of the AFA,” Garro wrote in a column for Clarin.

In response, a furious Milei sacked Garro from his government and stated: "To say that (Lionel) Messi must apologise to certain colonising Europeans for a song that tells the truth is to go completely against the ideology of Javo."

His official website later reported: “The Presidency reports that no member of the government should comment, should think or say what the Argentine national team, world champion and double American champion, should do, or to any other citizen. For this reason, Julio Garro is no longer the nation's Undersecretary of Sports."

Milei's words were supported by his vice-president, Victoria Villarruel, who posted to X: "We have never had colonies or second-class citizens. We have never imposed our way of life on anyone. But we are also not going to tolerate them doing this to us. Argentina was created with the sweat and courage of Indians, Europeans, Creoles and blacks like Remedios del Valle, Sergeant Cabral and Bernardo de Monteagudo.

"No colonialist country will intimidate us for a football song or for telling truths. Stop feigning outrage, hypocrites. Enzo, I’m with you."