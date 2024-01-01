Liverpool striker Nunez risks major international ban

Uruguay star Darwin Nunez could face a significant ban from football for the coming season.

The Liverpool striker was involved in unsavory scenes when his team lost the Copa America semi-final to Colombia on Wednesday.

Nunez was upset at fans who were said to be targeting his family with unsavory comments.

A statement from CONMEBOL on the incident, which saw him get into a fist fight in the stands, read: "CONMEBOL strongly condemns any act of violence that affects football.

“Our work is based on the conviction that football connects us and unites us, through its positive values.

“There is no place for intolerance and violence on and off the field.

“We invite everyone in the remaining days to pour all their passion into cheering on their teams and having an unforgettable party."