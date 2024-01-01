Tribal Football
Father of Enzo: Why didn't Chelsea teammates contact him privately?
The father of Enzo Fernandez has defended the Chelsea midfielder.

Enzo is facing disciplinary action after posting a Copa America celebration song sung by Argentina's players mocking France's team and their family backgrounds.

The song has upset Chelsea's French contingent, with Enzo and his Argentina teammates being accused of racism.

But Enzo's father, Raul, told Deportes Argentos: "I know who my son is, he is not racist and never has been.

"It is difficult for a European to understand our culture and folklore in football, such as songs and celebrations. He recorded this video live at an inopportune time. It was bad and he probably didn't even realise what he was singing about. But his Chelsea teammate could have contacted him privately and asked him to apologise; but no, he went on social media in an instant.

"In 2014, when Germany beat us, they insulted us. In 2018, France mocked Messi because of his height. We never talked about discrimination."

