Brighton star Sarmiento says he is "full of confidence" after winning promotion with Ipswich

Jeremy Sarmiento’s confidence is sky high ahead of the new season after winning promotion to the Premier League whilst on loan with Ipswich Town.

The Ecuador international spent half of last season with Ipswich 22 appearances for the Tractor Boys as they managed to return to the top-flight after a 22-year absence.

Sarmiento spoke about his confidence and how tough the Championship was.

“Coming back from a long season, the confidence is really there," Jeremy said.

"The Championship can be harder than the Premier League because there are more games. There is more intensity, it is physical as well, that is part of the game.

“I tried to make the most of it in the second half of the season at Ipswich.

“Just try to do well, end well, get back into the Ecuador team and hopefully open a few eyes coming back here.”

The 22-year-old chose to return early after being given the option of an extended break after helping Ecuador reach the quarter-finals of the Copa America, showing his commitment to the club.

This early return led him to score against Kashima Antlers in Brighton’s 5-1 victory in what was their first friendly of the Japanese tour.

The youngster spoke more about his return and how he wants to prove his worth at Brighton.

“After the Copa America finished, I spoke to the gaffer and he gave me an option of whether I wanted to go on tour with the lads or come back after that.

“Obviously I was so keen to come back and show people what I have been doing in the past year from Ipswich and the Copa America.

“I am full of confidence right now and I just want to bring all here now and show the boss.

“I think I have matured as a player throughout the year. More game time, which is what I was looking for. I was involved in goals and assists, which is part of my game I wanted to improve.

“Now I have scored again and it feels good to be back with a goal.”