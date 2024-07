Barcelona scouting Uruguay winger Araujo at Copa America

Barcelona are eyeing Uruguay international Maximiliano Araujo.

Barca are in the market for a new wide player and Araujo is under consideration.

Advertisement Advertisement

Araújo is tied to Toluca of Mexico. Last season he scored three goals and made three assists in 32 games in LigaMx.

The winger is currently participating in the Copa América with Uruguay. There, he has so far two goals and one assist in three games.

The winger's contract with Toluca runs through 2026.