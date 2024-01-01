Aston Villa's Emi Martinez has not been named in the Olympics squad for Argentina

Emi Martinez has missed out on Olympics selection in a shock decision.

There had been speculation that Javier Mascherano may call on Martinez for the Paris games this summer.

However, Villa have blocked his participation in the tournament, as it is not a FIFA sanctioned event.

Martinez told Tyc: "The club has blocked me from going lots of times before but I want to play Copa America first."

"I know that I have to fight a little bit more with the club, it’s not 100 per cent done, but from my part it is a wish that I have, that I want to win the Olympics."

“It’s not obligatory for the club to let a player leave to play in the Olympics, I know that my club has not let any player go, they blocked everyone."