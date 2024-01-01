Antonio is "up for the competition" at West Ham if a new signing is brought in

West Ham winger Michail Antonio is ready to fight for his place in the side, just as he has done so many times before in his career.

The forward has spent nine years at the club now, Antonio has repeatedly proven himself as a strong, versatile player who can play in a number of positions including on the wing, at full back or as a centre forward.

He became the Irons’ record Premier League goal scorer and despite turning 34 the forward has spoken about how he is ready to fight for his spot in the side.

“To be fair, I like competition, but I also like playing every week,” he told whufc.com, with typical honesty. “I don’t like coming off the bench. Even at my age now, when people are saying I should just relish the chance to play in the Premier League, my attitude is completely different – I want to play every single week.

“So, whoever comes in, I’ll be up for the competition. I’m the number nine for a reason. You can come in and try to take my place but, even at my age now, I’m still going to fight for my place and keep going because I feel like I still have the ability and I don’t think my legs have gone or my ability has gone.

“If I get to the stage where I feel the standard of my performances is plummeting, I’ll take a back seat, but right now I still feel good. All I care about is knowing there is an equal opportunity, and if there is an equal opportunity then I’ll fight for my place.”

The winger also spoke about his fitness and speed compared to his teammates.

“I’ve only had three weeks off, so my body hasn’t actually started to lose much. It’s only when you get to the fourth week that it starts happening. I took two weeks off after the Copa América, then in the third week I did a couple of runs to ensure I kept my fitness up, so I feel like I’m fit and I’m getting there and we’ll see in the next couple of games.

“I feel like I’ve lost a bit of pace, but I’m still one of the quickest at the Club, so that hasn’t really affected me. I’m just a player who gives my all and once I’m done you have to get me off because I can’t move any more!”