Liverpool seek Nunez talks before making public Copa reaction

Liverpool are said to be refraining from passing comment on the fracas involving Darwin Nunez at the Copa America.

Nunez and his Uruguay teammates lost in the semi final on Wednesday, going down 1-0 to Colombia.

The game and the aftermath were marred by unsavory incidents, which involved Nunez throwing and receiving punches in the stands.

The president of the Uruguay FA, Ignacio Alonso, accused Colombia fans of attacking his players’ families.

He stated on Nunez going into the stands to fight fans: "It was a natural, instinctive reaction that was rational given the events that were taking place."

The Liverpool Echo states that the Reds will wait to establish all the facts before commenting.