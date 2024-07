Inter Milan do not expect to see Buchanan until 2025

Inter Milan winger Taj Buchanan is facing being sidelined for the remainder of the year.

The Canada international has suffered a leg break in training with the national team.

Buchanan has since undergone successful surgery on his tibia and is now recovering.

There is hope he will be able to stay with the squad for the remainder of the Copa America.

Inter expect Buchanan to be missing for four to six months.