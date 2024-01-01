Paraguay coach Garnero: It's difficult to accept Vinicius Jr's behaviour

Paraguay coach Daniel Garnero has hit out at Real Madrid ace Vinicius Jr.

Vini Jr scored twice as Brazil defeated Paraguay 4-1 in yesterday's Copa America clash.

However, Garnero was left unimpressed by the attacker's behaviour during the tie.

He barked afterwards: "Vinícius is an elite player, I have no doubts about it.

"He has a way of playing that obviously is not very easy for rivals to accept, but that is what the referee is for. To give him those limits and he plays as he thinks is best."