Enzo enjoys success with Argentina despite failures at Chelsea

Chelsea youngster Enzo Fernandez enjoyed yet more success on the international stage.

The big money signing, who has yet to win a trophy with the Blues, lifted the Copa America trophy on Sunday.

Fernandez got to enjoy himself post-game after Argentina defeated Colombia 1-0 in Florida.

After the game, manager Lionel Scaloni stated:

"I'm very happy because the people are happy."

"They have a moment of happiness and that's what the players play for, that's what those of us who manage the national team are here for, for the people to identify with the team.”

Argentina were dealt a setback in the game when Lionel Messi came off with an injury, but Lautaro Martinez won the game in extra timeC