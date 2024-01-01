Fulham attacker Pereira defends 'provocation' after Uruguayan anger

Fulham attacker Andreas Pereira has defended his words about Uruguay after Brazil's Copa America defeat.

Going into the tie, Pereira declared that the Seleção has players that "in Uruguay they would dream of having".

The comments were seen as a provocation by the Uruguayans, but Pereira said this morning: "Exalting our history, believing and being proud of the 5 (5 stars on the chest) and our players does not mean denigrating anyone's image. We cannot accept this narrative.

"Patriotism and love are things that come from the blood. It is not negotiable. I fought hard (to wear the Brazil shirt)... I changed things and God has prepared me until today I could being in the biggest selection in the world, playing good matches and feeling at home because the Seleção is the home of all of us Brazilians."

He continued, "We are Brazil... I know, it hurts many people to see the 5 stars on our chest. How uncomfortable it is when we take a stand, speak out, raise our voices and show our joy and pride in being Brazilian. What we we need to know is that we are more than 200 million, that together no one can stop us. And if we annoy them... together we speak much louder and improve what needs to be improved, we evolve... Like no one else... I know that Brazilians have the power to shake off the dust and change things, because every day is a war won for many people.

"Brazil, I love you and I will love you forever."