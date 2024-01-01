Villa captain McGinn says "everyone is fighting" for their position after new signings

Villa captain McGinn says "everyone is fighting" for their position after new signings

John McGinn has admitted there is growing competition for places within the Aston Villa squad after new signings flood into the preseason camp.

Unai Emery has signed a grand total of eight players so far this summer, including midfielders Amadou Onana, Enzo Barrenechea, Ross Barkley and Jaden Philogene.

Advertisement Advertisement

Douglas Luiz and Moussa Diaby deperated the club but McGinn feel like competition for places is higher than ever as new signings try to earn their place whilst current players try to retain them.

“Some (signings) joined earlier and others have joined us later but they’re all confident. Jaden (Philogene) and Ross (Barkley) have been around us before so they’re a little bit more comfortable but everyone has been good, really keen to get going.”

“The competition for places in the starting team at West Ham is what everyone is fighting for.”

The midfielder is now turns 30 this year and spoke on the physical demand on the team after playing so many games last year.

For all of us who were involved last season and going to the Euros or Copa America was that it was a really demanding season.

“It was close to 70 games that I played so physically and mentally I needed the break. I managed to do that and now we’ve signed a couple of players so it gives you a little bit of a nudge to say up you get.”

Now the side are in the Champions League the demand is even higher which explains Emery’s want for new talent, McGinn will have to work hard to keep his place in the squad this season and he knows it.