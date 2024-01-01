Maresca speaks out about Fernandez situation in first Chelsea press conference

Enzo Maresca has spoken out about the Enzo Fernandez situation in his first press conference for the club and was asked some tough questions.

Ahead of the Blues' pre-season opener against Wrexham Maresca answered some direct questions about Fernandez and what he thinks of the situation.

When asked what the club are doing about the situation, he responded calmy with:

"It's great that the player did the statement to apologise. The club did the same. There is not something to add to the situation. It's clear and clarified."

When asked if there will be difficulties when Fernandez comes back for preseason he again responded positively:

"I don't think so to be honest (difficulties when Enzo comes back). At the end, they are all human beings. There is no bad intention from any one of them. I don't think when Enzo is back, we will have any problems. The player and club clarified the situation."

The situation seems to be over and done with for the club after the player apologised but many still feel like the apology was not enough.