Fulham midfielder Pereira: Paqueta told us he's speaking with Flamengo

Fulham midfielder Andreas Pereira has confirmed Lucas Paqueta is in talks with Flamengo.

Fla are keen to sign the West Ham attacker on-loan.

With both players having been at the Copa America with Brazil, former Fla star Pereira confirmed: "We asked him if something was really happening.

"He said that there were some conversations, but he didn't say anything concrete to the regard."

Pereira added: "It would be a good thing for Flamengo. It's a good thing."