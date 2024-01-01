Tribal Football
Ex-Liverpool star Suarez blasts Fulham attacker Pereira: Show more respect!
Former Liverpool and Barcelona star Luis Suarez has blasted Fulham attacker Andreas Pereira.

Suarez and his Uruguay teammates took issue with Pereira's comments ahead of their Copa America victory against Brazil.

Pereira stated Brazil had players that Uruguay would be envious of ahead of the Selecao's defeat.

After the tie, Inter Miami veteran Suarez snapped: "To talk about Uruguay you need to have a little more respect, you need to know the history of Uruguay. Before saying that there are players who would like to be in the Brazil team... The person who made this comment was the reserve of Arrascaeta (Flamengo) in Brazilian football, so imagine what it feels like for us to hear it."

Pereira has since stated: "I was surprised, because I never disrespected Uruguay, I simply said that I prefer us and that I think our players are better, so if they used this in their favour, they can do what they want, but in no moment I disrespected Uruguay."

