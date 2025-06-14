Man United make Hugo Ekitike after Viktor Gyokeres rejection

Man United are reportedly stepping up their pursuit of Eintracht Frankfurt forward Hugo Ekitike after being rejected by top target Viktor Gyokeres.

Gyokeres, 27, has reportedly turned down the opportunity to be reunited with Ruben Amorim at Man United, favouring move to Arsenal instead.

Now, according to French outlet Foot Mercato, United have turned their attention to Frankfurt ace Ekitike as an alternative.

It’s understood a deal would be difficult, with fellow interested clubs Chelsea and Liverpool able to offer the 22-year-old Champions League football.

United are hoping to steal a march on the other two, however, and have already opened talks with the striker’s representatives.