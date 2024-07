Endrick: Now I think about Real Madrid

Endrick says he's ready to join Real Madrid.

Endrick and Brazil are out of the Copa America after defeat to Uruguay yesterday.

The striker is due to join Real this month as he departs from Palmeiras.

Asked by reporters about his plans after Brazil's defeat, Endrick said: "Now I think about Real Madrid.

"It’s very difficult to talk about the match because unfortunately we were eliminated. But now, my head is in Madrid.”