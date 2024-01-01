Tribal Football
WATCH: Liverpool striker Nunez attacks Colombian fans as Copa tie ends in chaos

Liverpool striker Darwin Nunez waded into the crowd and exchanged blows with Colombian fans after Uruguay's Copa America defeat last night.

Nunez and some Uruguay teammates fought back Colombian fans after they entered the stands to see their families.

Uruguay players were upset with their families being barracked and abused during the game by Colombian fans behind them. 

The families were placed behind the Uruguay dugout and the players and staff became increasingly agitated over the abuse during the tie.

As such, after the defeat, Nunez led teammates to confront the fans and a brawl sparked, with the two warring parties eventually separated by security.

 

Watch below:

 

