Real Madrid ace Vinicius Jr apologises to Brazil fans after Copa exit

Real Madrid star Vincius Jr has apologised to Brazil fans after their early Copa America exit.

Vini Jr was suspended as Uruguay defeated Brazil in the quarterfinals.

The attacker posted to social media: "The Copa América is over and it's time to reflect, know how to deal with defeat. The feeling of frustration reappears. Again on penalties. I failed to get two yellow cards.

"I saw the elimination from the outside again, but this time it's my fault. I apologise for that. I know how to hear the criticism and the harshest, believe me, they come from within.

"My journey through the national team, fortunately, has just begun. Together with my colleagues, I will have the opportunity to relocate our team to the place it deserves. ¡WE WILL BACK! ¡I LOVE YOU AND WE ARE TOGETHER!" 

