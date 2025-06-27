Ruud van Nistelrooy sacked by Leicester City after relegation from the Premier League

Ruud van Nistelrooy has left Leicester City with immediate effect following their relegation from the Premier League.

The 48-year-old took charge of 27 matches but oversaw just five wins and 19 defeats as the Foxes dropped straight back down to the Championship. Leicester released a statement on Friday morning confirming the Dutchman’s departure, which does not come as a shock ahead of the new season.

“Leicester City Football Club and Ruud van Nistelrooy have mutually agreed that Ruud’s contract with the Club as First Team Manager will terminate with immediate effect.

“Ruud has overseen a challenging period for the Club. From his appointment in November 2024, he approached the role with professionalism, integrity and a clear commitment to our aims, including through the integration of several promising players from the Club’s Academy into our First Team environment.

“Ruud moves on with the respect and thanks of everyone at the Football Club for his dedication and hard work, and with our very best wishes for the future.”

The Manchester United legend could be replaced by a number of known faces such as Sheffield Wednesday’s Danny Röhl or Former Everton and Burnley boss Sean Dyche, ahead of the new campaign, where the club will be hoping to bounce back up to the English top flight.

Van Nistelrooy was promised three new signings in the January transfer window, but was only able to bring in one whilst the club were hit with three charges by the Premier League last month and are facing a hefty points deduction at some stage next season as the side continue to receive bad news ahead of another tough season in the Championship.