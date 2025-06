Crystal Palace are readying a double raid on Middlesbrough.

The Sun says Palace are in the mix for Boro midfielder Hayden Hackney, who has just helped England win the U21 Euros.

Advertisement Advertisement

And the Eagles are also interested in Boro teammate Rav van den Berg.

Palace plan to offer £15m for Hackney, while they also rate Van den Berg at £12m.

Boro have already rejected a €9m offer from Stuttgart for Hackney.