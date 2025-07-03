DONE DEAL: Aaron Ramsey joins Mexican side Pumas

Former Arsenal and Cardiff midfielder Aaron Ramsey has completed his shock move to Mexican giants Pumas.

The 34-year-old, who spent the final few games of last season as Cardiff’s player-manager left the club once his contract expired this summer.

Ramsey has since completed his surprise move to Mexican club Pumas, putting pen to paper on a one-year deal.

Speaking about the move, Ramsey revealed that Efraín Juárez, the club's young coach with ties to Wales, played a key role in his decision to make the switch.

“He was very influential. That was one of the main reasons I came - he’s a young coach who’s already achieved success, and I’m eager to get involved and play my part.” He said.

“Right now, it’s about playing for this great club, falling in love with the game again, enjoying my football again, and letting everything else come naturally. I can’t wait to get back on the pitch.”